First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

