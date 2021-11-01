PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

