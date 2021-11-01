Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.62 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

