Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $70.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

