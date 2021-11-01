IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 13,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.95. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

