Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

AMKR stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,188. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

