Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

NYSE TINV opened at $10.14 on Monday. Tiga Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.