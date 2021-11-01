MedAvail (MDVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect MedAvail to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. MedAvail has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. On average, analysts expect MedAvail to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.13. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

