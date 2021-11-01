114324 (WPT.TO) (WPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$104.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.42 million.

