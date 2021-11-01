Assetmark Inc. Sells 25,951 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

