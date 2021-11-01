Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 68,529 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 442.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.78. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,016,941 shares of company stock worth $129,229,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

