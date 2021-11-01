Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 25,133 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,450,000 after purchasing an additional 114,435 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Truist boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

