Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 22,662 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

