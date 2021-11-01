Assetmark Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $94,247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after buying an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

