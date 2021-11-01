Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $87,090,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $157.22 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

