Assetmark Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $164.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $448.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $311.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.