TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.42.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

