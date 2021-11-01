Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 130

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 70.10 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

