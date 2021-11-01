NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $1.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

