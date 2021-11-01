Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0829

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $280.91 million and approximately $245.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00271382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00104795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00139790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002991 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

