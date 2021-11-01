mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $178,758.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,139.51 or 1.00089922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.48 or 0.00693385 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.