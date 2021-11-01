DerivaDAO Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $155.23 million and $4.38 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $5.95 or 0.00009582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,117.75 or 1.00054881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.97 or 0.06955085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

