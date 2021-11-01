Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $41.76 million and $25.81 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00219399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096150 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

