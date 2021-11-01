Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Reaches $38.59 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $137,696.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $85.75 or 0.00137864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

