ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0012

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00256839 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.