Bitball Treasure Price Tops $85.75 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $85.75 or 0.00137864 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $38.59 million and $137,696.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

