SYNC Network Market Cap Tops $3.67 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,527.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00313369 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00014952 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004495 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006592 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.
SYNC Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
SYNC Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.