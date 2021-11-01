SYNC Network Market Cap Tops $3.67 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,527.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00313369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00014952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,131,824 coins and its circulating supply is 121,128,656 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.