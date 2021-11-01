ASD Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $335.10 million and approximately $802,292.00 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00223091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

