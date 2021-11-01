Omnitude Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.13 million and $487,369.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00223091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

