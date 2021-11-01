ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 278 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 261.20 ($3.41).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.82) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

