Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $75,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $110.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

