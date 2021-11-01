Assetmark Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.