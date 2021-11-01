Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Aptiv worth $71,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $172.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.