Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,705 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $69,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $91.84 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08.

