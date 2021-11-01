Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,959 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $6.94 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

