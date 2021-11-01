Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $220.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.35. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.80 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

