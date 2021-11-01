Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 333,672 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 333,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.72 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

