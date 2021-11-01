Royal Bank of Canada Has $67.19 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $67,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.10 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.