Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 566,867 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,867 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.84% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,088 shares of company stock worth $998,159. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

