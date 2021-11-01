Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of BCPC opened at $153.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $156.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56.

Get Balchem alerts:

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.