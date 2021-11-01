Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

