Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.