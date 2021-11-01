Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twin Disc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Twin Disc worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

