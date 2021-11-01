Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 124,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 397.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $77.17 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

