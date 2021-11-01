MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $599.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

