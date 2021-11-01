Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,251,255 Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,251,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.61. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

