Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €151.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €147.13 ($173.09).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HLAG stock opened at €185.90 ($218.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a twelve month high of €235.60 ($277.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €201.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.