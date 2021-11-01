Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 48,432 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

