Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) to Issue — Dividend of $2.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) declared a — dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LUB opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. Luby’s has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Luby's alerts:

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.