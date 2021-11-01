Mizuho Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $56.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

