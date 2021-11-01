Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $9.91 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

MUSA opened at $162.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.36 and a fifty-two week high of $179.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

